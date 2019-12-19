Mankato West’s Foster signs National Letter of Intent

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s National Letter of Intent signing day and one of our standout area quarterbacks made his college plans official on Wednesday.
Mankato West senior quarterback Jack Foster will be heading to the Ivy League after graduation to continue his football career at the next level and become the signal-caller for Brown University.
During his time at Mankato West, Foster accumulated almost 5,800 passing yards and 76 passing touchdowns, while also adding 1,500 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.
