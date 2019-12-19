Mapleton City Administrator retires

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — After working for the city of Mapleton for more than 30 years, Patty Woodruff is retiring at the end of this year.
Of the 34 years Patty Woodruff worked for the city of Mapleton, 21 of them were as city administrator, but she is hanging up her keys to the city at the end of this year.
“It’s been a great community to work in, I’ve had great mayors to work with and city council members too,” said retiring city administrator for Mapleton, Patty Woodruff.
Former mayor of Mapleton for 26 years, James Swanson, was among those who worked with Woodruff.
“I would just have to say that she was wonderful to work with, very hard-working, creative, would be willing to do almost anything to make things go right in the city,” said the former mayor of Mapleton, James Swanson.
One of Woodruff's favorite projects was the Splash Pad installed in Heritage Park last summer.
“That was so exciting and our grand opening was last June and that was very fun,” said Woodruff.
That was just one of many projects Patty had a hand in.
“I just want to say that Patty... all the time she worked here she was a real asset to the city of Mapleton and helped make our city a good city to live in and a safe city,” said Swanson.
Woodruff was thanked by community members at her retirement party on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.