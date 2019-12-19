$1 Million won in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Mankato this week is a big winner.
According to Minnesota Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Kwik Trip at 1549 Madison Avenue.
The ticket matched the first five Powerball numbers on Wednesday, making it a one million dollar win.
Kwik Trip also earns a five thousand dollar bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This win comes just days after the 1.6 million dollar ticket purchased in Hermantown, Minnesota, for the December 16 drawing. Neither has been claimed yet.
In Minnesota, winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim lotto game prizes.
