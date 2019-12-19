Minnesota Democrat Peterson votes against Trump impeachment

Minnesota Democrat Peterson votes against Trump impeachment
December 19, 2019 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 11:21 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota voted against the impeachment of President Donald Trump after weeks of hinting he would do so.

Peterson called impeachment a mistake and said he would “not be whipped in line by my party.”

Peterson was one of only two Democrats to vote against impeachment.

He faces a difficult re-election fight in a district Trump carried by a huge margin in 2016, although he hasn’t said whether he will run again.

