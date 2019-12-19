Minnesota increasing efforts to enforce new wage theft law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Two Minnesota agencies are ramping up their efforts to root out wage fraud by adding staffers to enforce a new state law that penalizes employers for exploiting their workers.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has added two lawyers to his office who will handle cases where employers are accused of cheating workers out of money they’re owed.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the state Department of Labor and Industry is hiring seven staffers to investigate such claims.
The department estimates more than 39,000 employees, mostly immigrants, are victims annually to the tune of nearly $12 million in wages owed.
