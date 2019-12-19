Minnesota State falls in final seconds to Concordia-St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s basketball team was defeated by the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears by a score of 82-79 on Wednesday evening in St. Paul.
Concordia’s Riley Wheatcraft ultimately gave the Golden Bears the victory, as she converted on a three-point attempt with six seconds remaining. Kirstin Klitzke’s three-point attempt to tie the game was unsuccessful for Minnesota State as time expired.
The Mavericks’ bench was outscored Concordia’s bench 39 to 10 in the contest.
Leading the charge for the Golden Bears was Wheatcraft, who finished the contest with a game-high 31 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Danielle Schaub contributed an additional 22 points for Concordia.
Minnesota State was led by Kirstin Klitzke, who scored a team-high 18 points. Rachel Shumski provided an additional 14 points and six rebounds, while Taylor Drost and Tayla Stuttley finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The Mavericks will host the Golden Bears in the second game of their home-and-home series at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Taylor Center.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.