Minnesota State runs past competition in 2019, hopes it will continue in title game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Football team is running past the competition this season, as they average almost 300 rushing yards per game.
Leading the ground game for the Mavericks is senior running back Nate Gunn. The All-American has racked up over 1,600 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns this season.
Kaleb Sleezer and Justin Taormina have each rushed for at least 500 yards this season, while quarterbacks JD Ekowa and Ryan Schlichte have combined for 765 rushing yards.
Paving the way for those big numbers is a strong offensive line that provides protection and creates gaps in the defense that give the rushers more room to run.
“It’s really cool to see that. Our coaches put us in a great position all the time. We work really hard and it shows this year,” senior offensive lineman Evan Heim said.
“Those guys don’t get all the credit always, they’re not the ones that necessarily show up on the stat line, but without them, we’d have nothing," Schlichte explained. "Without those guys moving up front, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. Those guys can’t get enough credit, but they’re absolutely unbelievable players across the board. They mean everything to our program.”
And it’s not just the line that is creating key blocks, but wide receivers, tight ends, running backs, and quarterbacks are also contributing.
“Collectively, offensively we’ve done a nice job of trying to be the best teammate we can be. Coach Beschorner does an awesome job with our offense and putting points on the board. Both are up there nationally as the number one and two offense and defense in the nation," Head Coach Todd Hoffner added. "They’re really good friends, the players have been taking care of business. The coaches have been putting them in position to make plays. We’ve been cashing in on 14 1-0′s in a row. Now it’s time to put our hand on that challenge one more time and hopefully come out victorious.”
The Minnesota State Mavericks will face the West Florida Argonauts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, in McKinney, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
