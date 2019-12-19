Minnesota State runs past competition in 2019, hopes it will continue in title game

“Collectively, offensively we’ve done a nice job of trying to be the best teammate we can be. Coach Beschorner does an awesome job with our offense and putting points on the board. Both are up there nationally as the number one and two offense and defense in the nation," Head Coach Todd Hoffner added. "They’re really good friends, the players have been taking care of business. The coaches have been putting them in position to make plays. We’ve been cashing in on 14 1-0′s in a row. Now it’s time to put our hand on that challenge one more time and hopefully come out victorious.”