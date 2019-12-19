Miss America to be crowned for the first time in Connecticut

FILE - This Sept. 9, 2018 file photo shows Miss New York Nia Franklin, center, reacting after being named Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City, N.J. The Miss America Organization says this year's pageant will be held at the Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville, Connecticut. It will be broadcast on NBC Dec. 19, in a switch from recent broadcaster ABC. (Source: AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)
December 19, 2019 at 5:18 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 5:18 AM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Miss America will be crowned for the first time at a tribal casino in Connecticut.

It’s just one of many changes to the venerable contest, which began in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1921 as a way to extend the summer season.

The competition, dubbed Miss America 2.0, has recently undergone new leadership and a new direction.

Fifty-one women, from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have been competing this week at Mohegan Sun, a casino complex located in suburban southeastern Connecticut.

About 4.5 million viewers are expected to tune in Thursday for the finale on NBC.

