Nativity scene comes to life in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — One church in Waseca is taking the idea of a Nativity Scene to a whole new level.
The First Congregational Church in Waseca will have an interactive live Nativity.
Kids can pet animals and take pictures with Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.
There will also be refreshments and Christmas carols.
“So this year we decided to do the interactive live Nativity here in Waseca. And we just wanted to have a special event that folks in the community can come to and celebrate," Pastor Derrick Skoglund said.
The Nativity Scene will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 22.
