President Trump impeached: what it means and what happens next

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The House of Representatives voted to impeach president trump Wednesday night.
The House of Representatives voted mostly along party lines to impeach President Trump.
This is just the third time in history that the house voted to impeach a president.
President Trump has been impeached for two separate charges: abuse of power and obstruction of congress.
The next step is a trial in the senate, where they will decide whether or not to remove President Trump from office. That trial will likely take place in January. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is expected to announce an exact date later this week.
The senate needs a simple majority to set the rules for the trial. A two thirds majority is needed to remove the president from office - which means only 34 republicans will have to vote against the articles for the president to stay in office.
Witnesses can then be called and evidence can be presented.
