Riess extradition process begins

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The process to extradite Lois Riess to Minnesota begins Thursday.
Riess pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 19 to first-degree murder in the killing of Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Myers Beach last year, to steal her identity. She was sentenced to life in prison.
On the same day, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they began the process of extraditing her to the state for more murder charges in connection to the death of her husband, who was killed before Riess fled to Florida.
The Sheriff’s Office says the process could take up to two months.
