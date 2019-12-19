Scheels donates stuffed animals and monetary donation to MY Place

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scheels partners with the Greater Mankato Area United Way to give back to children in the community.
This year, the Mankato Scheels donated around 70 stuffed animals to the Mankato Youth Place, or MY Place.
Also donated was a surprise gift of $5,000 delivered in the form of a giant check that will also go toward MY Place and programs they offer for area youth.
“Which we’re happy to do, we’ve really supported MY Place since the beginning so we decided to do that. They are having a matching program right now. We’re very happy to and again they’re doing a wonderful job with some of the children in our community who really need and really benefit from the assistance,” said Lori Benike, events coordinator for Scheels of Mankato.
MY Place provides area youth with after school programs that promote school success and a healthy lifestyle.
