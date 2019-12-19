Sleepy Eye Police warn of scam text messages posing as church donations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sleepy Eye residents are asked to be aware of a new scam making its way around town.
The city’s police department says they’ve received reports of text messages being received claiming to be from a “Monsignor Lozinski” asking for payments to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
The scammers will ask those receiving the texts to call the Monsignor for payment.
Sleepy Eye Police say the church will never send a text asking for payment and if you receive a text, contact them immediately.
