So Now What? A Guide for People Who Feel Stuck, by Catherine Brennan, is now available

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Author Cathy Brennan joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss her book: So Now What? A Guide for People Who Feel Stuck.
Brennan wrote the book after her experiences with depression, and hopes her writing can help others find a way to get unstuck.
Her book is available to purchase at her website, http://www.catherineabrennan.com/
There will also be a launch party for her book on Thursday, January 12, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will be held in the Ellerbe Room at the Mankato Civic Center. You can RSVP by visiting on her website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.