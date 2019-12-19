So Now What? A Guide for People Who Feel Stuck, by Catherine Brennan, is now available

Launch party for book will be at Mankato Civic Center on Thursday, January 12, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m

So Now What? A Guide for People Who Feel Stuck, by Catherine Brennan, is now available
By Benjamin Broze | December 19, 2019 at 9:13 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 9:13 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Author Cathy Brennan joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss her book: So Now What? A Guide for People Who Feel Stuck.

Brennan wrote the book after her experiences with depression, and hopes her writing can help others find a way to get unstuck.

Her book is available to purchase at her website, http://www.catherineabrennan.com/

There will also be a launch party for her book on Thursday, January 12, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will be held in the Ellerbe Room at the Mankato Civic Center. You can RSVP by visiting on her website.

