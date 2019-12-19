Three Mavericks named to AP All-American First Team

ALLEN, Texas (KEYC) — Three Minnesota State Mavericks football players earned AP All-American First Team honors for their efforts this season.
Senior running back Nate Gunn led the Mavericks’ dominant rushing attack and has amassed over 1,600 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns this season.
Gunn is averaging 115.1 rushing yards per game this season and has rushed for over 100 yards in eight games for the Mavericks. The Harlon Hill Award Finalist was also named to the AFCA All-American First Team.
The Minooka, Illinois, native is Minnesota State’s all-time leader in carries (842), rushing yards (4,866) and rushing touchdowns (63). Gunn also set a new school record when he rushed for six touchdowns against the University of Sioux Falls in November.
Senior offensive lineman Evan Heim played an integral role in Gunn’s stellar season as a key piece on the offensive line, a group that has guided the Mavericks to over 4,000 rushing yards in 2019, while also giving quarterbacks Ryan Schlichte and JD Ekowa plenty of clean pockets to distribute the ball to receivers.
One of the receivers that had a standout year for the Mavericks was Shane Zylstra, who totaled over 1,513 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns this season, which are both new single-season records in team history.
The Spicer, Minnesota, native has achieved more than 100 receiving yards in eight games, including a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota Duluth in October.
Zylstra is Minnesota State’s all-time leader in catches (216), receiving yards (4,152) and touchdown receptions (53). Zylstra was also named to the AFCA All-American Second Team and CoSIDA Academic All-American First Team this season.
The Minnesota State Mavericks will return to the field at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, against West Florida in the NCAA Championship in McKinney, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
