USDA opens applications for Tribal Scholarship Program

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced the opening of its 2020 scholarship application cycle for the USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program.
Established in 2009, the USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program’s goal is to increase the number of tribal college and university students studying agriculture, food, natural resource sciences and other agriculture-related disciplines. The program is a partnership between the USDA and 1994 institutions, which are tribally controlled colleges and universities with land-grant status.
The program provides full tuition, fees, books and workforce training to students pursuing a degree in the previously described disciplines.
The USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program is available to high school seniors entering their freshman year of college, as well as students currently in their freshman, sophomore, or juniors of college.
Requirements for the scholarships include U.S. citizenship, a grade-point-average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher and acceptance to, or currently enrolled at, a 1994 institution to study agriculture, food and natural resources. Additional requirements are listed within the scholarship application package.
This scholarship is renewable each year and is contingent on satisfactory academic performance and normal progress toward an Associate or a Bachelor’s Degree.
All applications must be postmarked prior to Feb. 9 to be considered eligible for the scholarship.
For more information, email 1994@usda.gov or visit the USDA’s scholarship webpage.
