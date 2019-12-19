WATCH: Dash camera captures deer jumping over moving vehicle on Tennessee road

WATCH: Dash camera captures deer jumping over moving vehicle on Tennessee road
Dash camera video shows a deer jumping over a moving car on Houston Levee in Collierville. (Video courtesy of Cory Whipple)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 19, 2019 at 9:24 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 12:57 PM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Talk about a close call!

Dash camera video captured a deer leaping over a moving car on a Tennessee road this week.

Cory Whipple shared the video with WMC Action News 5.

He says it happened on southbound Houston Levee near I-240 in Collierville, Tennessee.

The video shows the car swerving as the deer clears the top. The whole thing was over in a matter of seconds.

“Thankfully, it’s the most exciting thing I’ve been able to capture,” said Whipple.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.