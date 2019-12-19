WYSIWIG offers healthy twists on Holiday classics, like their Eggnog smoothie

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kristy Schuck from WYSIWIG Juice Co. joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share some of their holiday specials, like their Eggnog and Christmas Morning smoothies.
The Eggnog smoothie contains coffee, flaxseed, organic whole milk eggnog, and peanut butter. Flaxseed are a source of fiber and fat that help with brain function and lower the risk of cancer and diabetes.
To learn more about WYSIWIG, visit their store in downtown Mankato, or visit their website at https://wysiwygjuice.com/.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.