WYSIWIG offers healthy twists on Holiday classics, like their Eggnog smoothie

The Eggnog smoothie contains coffee, flaxseed, organic whole milk eggnog, and peanut butter.

By Benjamin Broze | December 19, 2019 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 10:17 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kristy Schuck from WYSIWIG Juice Co. joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to share some of their holiday specials, like their Eggnog and Christmas Morning smoothies.

The Eggnog smoothie contains coffee, flaxseed, organic whole milk eggnog, and peanut butter. Flaxseed are a source of fiber and fat that help with brain function and lower the risk of cancer and diabetes.

To learn more about WYSIWIG, visit their store in downtown Mankato, or visit their website at https://wysiwygjuice.com/.

