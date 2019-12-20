Brown County Highway Department and Sheriff’s Office gain edge with $16,000 drone

Brown County Highway Department and Sheriff’s Office gain edge with $16,000 drone
Brown County Highway Department Assitant Engineer Andrew Lang prepares to pack up a drone after conducting a flight demonstration, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in New Ulm, Minn. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | December 19, 2019 at 9:31 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 8:31 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Highway Department has an edge in mapping out road systems and landscapes after it purchased a drone this fall.

The $16,000 drone is used for conducting aerial surveys and inspections of road systems within the county.

The four pilots within the Department are FAA–certified, and having the drone spares personnel from having to travel around the county.

“Now we can just fly this within 20 minutes and we save time by just doing the flight. There’s the safety factor in that as well trying to climb up frozen slopes this time of years,” says assistant engineer Andrew Lang.

The Highway Department also partnered with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, where if the need ever arose, the drone’s high–definition camera could be used for search and rescue.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.