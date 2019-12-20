Brown County Highway Department and Sheriff’s Office gain edge with $16,000 drone

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Highway Department has an edge in mapping out road systems and landscapes after it purchased a drone this fall.
The $16,000 drone is used for conducting aerial surveys and inspections of road systems within the county.
The four pilots within the Department are FAA–certified, and having the drone spares personnel from having to travel around the county.
“Now we can just fly this within 20 minutes and we save time by just doing the flight. There’s the safety factor in that as well trying to climb up frozen slopes this time of years,” says assistant engineer Andrew Lang.
The Highway Department also partnered with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, where if the need ever arose, the drone’s high–definition camera could be used for search and rescue.
