Governor Walz announces Minnesota Winter Homeless Initiative

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — On any given winter night, more than 1,600 Minnesotans sleep outside.
On Thursday, Governor Walz called on businesses, nonprofits, and individuals to help keep Minnesota’s homeless residents warm this winter.
The governor is establishing the Minnesota Winter Homeless Initiative, which will immediately increase the state’s shelter capacity.
Six new temporary housing locations will add an extra 155 beds across the state, and that’s just the start.
There are state plans to house several hundred more people this winter.
“It is a math problem, not a character problem. It’s a math problem, this initiative does,” Walz said.
Officials say the call to action has already spurred $4.82 million in investments from public, corporate and nonprofit entities.
