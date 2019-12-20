Gunther won’t seek reelection, Nelson announces candidacy for District 23-A seat

By Lauren Andrego | December 19, 2019 at 7:43 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 7:43 PM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Representative Bob Gunther announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection and will retire following the conclusion of his current term in January of 2021.

The Republican was first elected in a 1995 special election. He is currently serving his 13th term in the Minnesota House.

Gunther is currently the Republican Lead on the Minnesota House Jobs and Economic Development Finance Division.

Tom Nelson announced his candidacy for the District 23-A seat, currently held by Gunther, Thursday afternoon.

Tom Nelson, who currently serves as the director of Economic Development for the City of Jackson, Minnesota, announced his candidacy for the District 23-A seat, currently held by Rep. Bob Gunther, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. (Source: Tom Nelson)

