Gunther won’t seek reelection, Nelson announces candidacy for District 23-A seat

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Representative Bob Gunther announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection and will retire following the conclusion of his current term in January of 2021.
The Republican was first elected in a 1995 special election. He is currently serving his 13th term in the Minnesota House.
Gunther is currently the Republican Lead on the Minnesota House Jobs and Economic Development Finance Division.
Tom Nelson announced his candidacy for the District 23-A seat, currently held by Gunther, Thursday afternoon.
Nelson currently serves as the director of Economic Development for the City of Jackson, Minnesota.
Visit TomNelsonForMN.com to learn more about Tom Nelson and his campaign.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.