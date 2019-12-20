Land Stewardship Project addresses farm crisis

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Land Stewardship Project held a meeting in New Ulm Thursday to discuss the farm crisis and the demands the project has for state and federal elected officials.
For six years, more than half of farmers and ranchers have lost money on their crops or herds. The Land Stewardship Project cites that loss to farmers not getting a fair price for what they produce.
“The prices of what we’re receiving for most major commodities are about half of what they need to be in relationship to the cost of farming. I know in my case, my wife and I have saved a lot money for retirement, but we’re burning through that really fast,” said Darrel Mosel, on the board of directors for the Land Stewardship Project.
Declining prices since 2012 have hassled farmers for years and the Land Stewardship Project is calling on elected officials of all levels to take action.
“Well, I guess all we can do is try and ask and show that there’s a whole bunch of us that are concerned about it and hope that the public sees that there is an awareness that we need to keep this going,” Madonna Sellner.
Among requests made by the project is proper supply and demand management to help control prices.
“There’s something called the Supply Management Program and basically we set a loan rate that in our proposal sets the price of corn at 95% the full price of production and then you set the other crops at their historic ratio to corn so you don’t skew farm decisions,” said Dr. Harwood Schaffer, with ag policy analysis center at the University of Tennessee.
Also a part of the Supply Management Program would be land stewardship including the rotation of crops and the implementation of cover crops.
The Land Stewardship Project makes an effort to keep farms operating and in the family.
“And when you run the system down that far, people tend to move away then because they want to be where there is more economic security, so it’s kind of like a domino effect in a way,” said Mosel.
The Land Stewardship Project is looking ahead to the next farm bill and hoping to take action to improve farm-level profitability for small to mid-sized farm operations.
