Mankato native Ryan Schlichte awarded Elite 90 Award by NCAA

INDIANAPOLIS (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks senior quarterback Ryan Schlichte was awarded the Elite 90 Award for the 2019 NCAA Division II Football Championship on Thursday evening.
The Mankato, Minnesota, native earned a 3.93 grade-point average (GPA) in social studies teaching. On the field, Schlichte played in all 14 games for the Mavericks this season, which includes 12 starts. During those games, he has accumulated 1,532 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Schlichte currently ranks third all-time at Minnesota State in touchdown passes (64) and fifth all-time in passing yards (5,649). The Elite 90 Award winner is also sixth all-time in passes completed at Minnesota State (368).
The Elite 90 Award recognizes student-athletes that have reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The award is presented to student-athletes with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the site of the finals for each of the NCAA’s championships.
The Minnesota State Mavericks take on the West Florida Argonauts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, in the NCAA Championship game at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
