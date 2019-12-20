Minnesota state parks offering lots of outdoor activities this winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dan Ruiter with the Minnesota DNR joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about new family friendly activities at state parks coming up this January.
Minneopa State Park will have a trail hike on Jan. 1 at the campground site. Minneopa will also be hosting Winter Fest, which includes a candlelit hike and bonfire, taking place Jan. 11.
There will be a cross-country skiing event at the Flandrau State Park near New Ulm on Jan. 11.
The DNR also warns those going ice fishing to remain cautious as the ice may be thinner than expected.
