Minnesota State staying focused on task at hand

“I think the main focus is to keep everything as relative and as straight-forward as possible. How we usually always do things, try not to stray away from things that we don’t usually; to just keep on with our habits and our tendencies in how we go about practice. How we go about lifting, keeping high energy, making sure we’re locked in throughout everything and that’s kind of just our game plan heading into the game,” junior quarterback JD Ekowa explained.