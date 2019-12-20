Minnesota State staying focused on task at hand

ALLEN, Texas (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks football team is trying to keep things simple ahead of their clash with West Flordia, and they will try to continue doing what they’ve done all season; win.
Sports Director Rob Clark and Ally Dudgeon were able to talk to the team about their preparations for Saturday’s game on Thursday afternoon.
“Basically you just have to play your game, nothing really new to prepare for. We’ve been practicing and waiting for this moment all along, so we just, basically, have to just do our job and don’t let the stage be too big for us,” junior defensive back Ty’Shonan Brooks said.
“I think the main focus is to keep everything as relative and as straight-forward as possible. How we usually always do things, try not to stray away from things that we don’t usually; to just keep on with our habits and our tendencies in how we go about practice. How we go about lifting, keeping high energy, making sure we’re locked in throughout everything and that’s kind of just our game plan heading into the game,” junior quarterback JD Ekowa explained.
The Mavericks practiced for the final time on Thursday, and many players are itching to take the field at McKinney ISD Stadium with the National Championship on the line.
“The stadium is just outrageous, it’s just gorgeous! I can’t wait to play in something like that. It’s very nice and I feel like it’s going to bring a great atmosphere to see all our fans there supporting us and it’s going to be a great time,” senior tight end Tyler Schmidt said.
“Guys are really excited and, you know, the new atmosphere, just all of us being together these next couple of days. Yeah, the guys are excited about that,” Schmidt added.
For most of the senior members on the squad, the game on Saturday will potentially be the last football game they ever play.
The Mavericks take the field at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, against the West Florida Argonauts. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.