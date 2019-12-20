Monroe Elementary spends part of the school day packing food for Kids Against Hunger

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students were sent off from school for their Holiday breaks today.
Monroe Elementary did so by having students' package food for malnourished children.
Kids Against Hunger packages highly nutritious bags with the necessary proteins and nutrients to provide six servings of food.
10 stations and nearly 500 students made rounds to the school gym to fill bags.
“We hope that kids will find a passion for serving others and helping out with others and as they’ve been in here today packing meals for others... just the excitement of knowing they’re helping somebody else that they’ve never met before,” principal of Monroe Elementary School Steve Johanson said.
For information on how to donate to Kids Against Hunger visit http://getconnected.mankatounitedway.org/agency/detail/?agency_id=10114.
