MSU’s unselfish attitude paving way to National Title game

MCKINNEY, Texas (KEYC) — The Mavericks are putting up big numbers on both sides of the football, and it’s an unselfish attitude across the board that has the Mavericks competing for the NCAA Division II National Championship this weekend.
“We’re all about each other, very unselfish. We want the best for one another, so whether it’s me or Ryan having to go be that extra player and block the linebacker or d-end, that’s what we’re going to do. It’s a very selfless team. We’re about each other. We want the next person to be successful and strive for greatness. That’s our mindset this whole year, that and one, that extra player,” quarterback JD Ekowa said.
“Nobody’s trying to do too much, and when the plays come to us, everyone is making plays. It’s a fun group to be around,” defensive back Ty’Shonan Brooks explained.
“It’s a lot of fun. Obviously, it’s a pretty surreal moment to have the ability to go on a national stage like this. It’s a great opportunity all around,” defensive end Brayden Thomas added.
Advancing to this year’s national title game is a big opportunity for everyone on the team, including a senior group that’s worked their entire collegiate career to get to this point.
“We’ve all just talked. This is our last year, this is our last opportunity to go out and win the natty. We’re thinking about all the meetings we have and stuff like that. This is the last time, so we might as well go out and do it,” tight end Tyler Schmidt said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.