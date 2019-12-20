MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday to show off this week’s Pick of the Litter, Junior!
Junior is a pit bull-terrier mix and is about 1-years-old.
Mikayla also offers some tips on keeping your pets calm during the holidays in case relatives are coming over, or you have to leave them at home.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Junior, or want to know more about the shelter and the events they have, You can visit their Facebook page, or contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
