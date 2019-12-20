Previewing the Minnesota State-West Florida National Championship game

MCKINNEY, Texas (KEYC) — There are two teams left standing in Division II, and a new national champion will be crowned when Minnesota State University squares off against West Florida on Saturday, Dec. 21, at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas.
We caught up with both squads ahead of Saturday’s big match-up.
“I tell our guys they’re undefeated for a reason because they’re playing really good football. But we like our opportunity. We’re excited about the match-up, and it’ll be fun to see what it looks like,” West Florida Head Coach Pete Shinnick said.
“I think that they play hard. They have a lot of athletes on their team. I feel as if they keep things simple, but then they also do some things dynamic within their own scheme," junior quarterback JD Ekowa explained. "As long as we study film and understand what they want to do and how they want to get at us, we can find a good way to counter back and find answers to what they want to do.”
The national title game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, and will be televised on ESPNU.
