St. Peter High School student publishes novel; addresses mental illness

ST> PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Peter High School student is spreading an important message with his new novel that's available on Amazon.
The novel's main message covers such as overcoming mental illness and not being afraid to seek help.
High school senior Josh Ellerbeck’s novel called “When Stars Leave the Sky,” tells the story of Rodney Taylorson who is a high school student suffering from depression and anorexia.
“It’s mainly a book about taking what you experience through mental illness, growing from it, learning 'what can I do to ignore the thoughts in my brain and listen to my heart and follow my dreams,” says Ellerbeck.
Ellerbeck hopes his novel and his message will help save lives and awaken a sense of purpose in peoples’ lives.
He considers it a personal work.
“A lot of it is a personal experience that I’ve lived through with high school. And so, I want people to understand what it’s like to actually have a mental illness, what happens, so when they read this story they can know the signs in their friends and family and try to reach out,” says Ellerbeck.
One of Josh's former English teachers discovered his talent for writing and assisted him in the editing process. Besides her support as a teacher, the novel is written entirely by his hand.
“Something that I think I noticed right away about his writing is one of the papers we do has no length requirement which sometimes kids will write really short papers, and Josh chose a topic he is really passionate about for this paper. He chose to go above and beyond,” says St. Peter High School english teacher Jenny Curtis.
Ellerbeck began writing “When Stars Leave the Sky” in the fall and it’s now available on Amazon.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.