Star Wars, Cats and The Two Popes now playing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Movie reviewer Mike Lagerquist joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss new movies coming out soon, two in theaters and one on Netflix.
Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker concludes the sequel trilogy of Star Wars films, and is in Theaters now. Rey, Finn, Po, and the surviving resistance forces face off against the First Order in a final battle.
Also in theaters is the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats. The all-star cast include Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and more. Lagerquist notes that the film has received lots of negative criticism because of its special effects, and viewers who are unfamiliar with the musical may leave with no knowledge of what the plot is.
Other films coming to theaters soon include the film adaptation of Lousia May Alcott’s Little Women, World War 1 drama 1917, and Robert Downey Jr. will star in Dolittle, coming to theaters in January.
On Netflix is a film based on the true story when the future Pope Francis, meets with Pope Benedict XVI to decide on what the Catholic church’s next path should be.
