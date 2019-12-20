Unemployment, jobs on the rise in Minnesota’s latest jobs report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment ticked up slightly last month.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the state’s jobless rate rose a tenth of a percent during November to 3.3%.
Minnesota gained 5,911 jobs between November 2018 and November 2019, a 0.2% increase.
The Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area, sometimes referred to as Mankato MSA, saw 1,518 more jobs in November 2019 than in November 2018, an increase of 2.5 percent.
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November fell a tenth of a percent to 3.5%.
