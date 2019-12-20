VINE’s diabetes prevention program reaches its halfway point as members see weight loss

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Approximately 84 million American adults have prediabetes, and only 12–percent know they have it.
KEYC News 12 has been following VINE Faith in Action’s 2019 Diabetes Prevention Program since its kick-off in the middle of June.
At the halfway point of the year-long program, members say VINE has maintained its mission to encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle to reduce the risk.
When we last caught up with member Kathy Wilking in September – she had begun several lifestyle changes and praised the comradery of the group.
Now, she says she is seeing results.
“We set goals to lose 5 to 7–percent of our weight and I think most of us have met that goal. We feel so much better when we’re together and we’re motivating together and just talking about our struggles and what’s going really well for us,” Wilking said.
“We’re at 5–percent and when I told them that last week they were enthralled about it. We’re actually going to have a little gathering today on top of our normal session. They’re bringing healthy snacks to share,” program coordinator Katie Simon said.
As we continue to check in with Kathy and the program – individuals interested in participating in 2020 can visit https://vinevolunteers.com/diabetes-prevention-program/.
