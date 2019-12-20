Woman dragged by vehicle during robbery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in St. Paul release shocking video from a robbery at a market on Johnson Parkway.
The victim had just finished shopping on Sunday and was putting belongings in the trunk of her car when the thief jumped out of a stolen car, grabbed her purse and tried to drive off.
Her arm got caught in the strap and she was dragged 75 yards.
The victim was not seriously injured, but the St. Police Department is still looking for who is responsible for the crime.
