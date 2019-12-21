DNR reminds riders of safety as snowmobile fatalities are on the rise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — There’s been a surge in the number of people riding snowmobiles thanks to early snowfall that’s blanketed much of the state.
But with the number of fatal snowmobile crashes trending upward in recent years - and three have already occurred this season - the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind riders of steps they can take to ensure they return home safely at the end of every ride.
The agency stresses avoiding alcohol and other substances before and to watch your speed while riding and stick to trails.
They also urge you to check the condition of trails before you set out.
“Trail conditions are a little iffy around the state. Not all the trails around the state are groomed right now. So it’s important to go check trail conditions before going out om the trails. You can do that on the DNR website,” explained Arnaud Kpachavi, of the Minnesota DNR.
The DNR also says 5 to 7 inches of good clear ice is needed to safely ride a snowmobile on the ice.
To check trail conditions and get more information, visit the Minnesota DNR’s website.
