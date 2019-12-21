EPA releases finalized rule on required renewable volumes for RFS program in 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The United States Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule establishing required renewable volumes under the Renewable Fuel Standard program for 2020, but some organizations and producers said it falls short of promises made in the Oval Office.
An EPA news release states that they committed to ensuring a net of 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuel to be blended in 2020, but a statement from the Minnesota Corn Growers Association said that the decision was made based on a three-year average of Department of Energy recommended waivers rather than the average of actual gallons waived by the EPA.
Iowa Senator, Chuck Grassley, stated that an agreement on September 12 in the Oval Office was made to take the three-year average on actual waived gallons and the ruling does not reflect what was agreed upon.
