Family-friendly activities for winter break

GREATER MANKATO AREA, Minn. (KEYC) — The cold associated with winter can keep a lot of people inside, staring at screens or twiddling their thumbs, especially with school out for the holiday break.
After talking to a number of family-friendly places one can converge on during the winter, one trend jumped out at us:
“Our attendance actually goes up during the wintertime. People want to get out of the house, come to a place that is nice and warm, get some swimming in, play some pickleball in the gym and play some basketball,” Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center Director Ryan Yunkers explained.
Even though that number may increase, the creative planning juices have to get flowing as well.
Because everything is limited to the indoors, family-friendly destinations have to come up with creative events or programs to get the people there in the first place.
“We’re really trying to get more people in throughout the winter with a variety of activities to engage different people in the community,” said Kelly McBride, director of library services at the Blue Earth County Library.
At the library, they’ve found their winter break story time series brings a lot of people in, giving kids an opportunity to sit, listen and learn, as well as not losing everything they’ve learned throughout the first semester.
This goes hand-in-hand with the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.
This winter, the museum is focusing on thinking critically while having fun, incorporating a kid-friendly escape room into the calendar.
“Kids, especially, need to think creatively. They are born to think creatively and they are born to be innovative and excellent learners. We all are,” Education and Program Manager Chris McEachron added. "Sometimes as kids get older, that starts to diminish a little bit and I think sometimes as adults we even forget how to do that. The more that we can think creatively, the more that we can be excellent at learning, the more that inherent superpower that we all have as people can continue.
And even for a place like a gym or rec center, participating in some of these activities together can be a good and new healthy habit.
"You don’t have to think about it as spending time away from your kids or family to go exercise, you can make it a family fun time. The healthiest families I see are the ones that I see the dad in here pitching with the daughter and the mom is playing basketball with her sons and those are the families that play together, they stay healthy together,” Yunkers concluded.
