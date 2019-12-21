Family-friendly activities for winter break

“Kids, especially, need to think creatively. They are born to think creatively and they are born to be innovative and excellent learners. We all are,” Education and Program Manager Chris McEachron added. "Sometimes as kids get older, that starts to diminish a little bit and I think sometimes as adults we even forget how to do that. The more that we can think creatively, the more that we can be excellent at learning, the more that inherent superpower that we all have as people can continue.