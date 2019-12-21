Former State Representative enjoying life, will not run for old seat

VERNON CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Former State Rep. Tony Cornish is saying no to a political comeback.
The Vernon Center Republican resigned in 2017 after he was accused by at least two women of sexual misconduct.
Cornish posted on social media earlier this year that he was thinking of running for his old seat in House District 23-B, which is currently held by fellow Republican Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Cornish said he was enjoying his life and that the current political climate is “unhinged.”
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.