Live ice carving at Kiwanis Holiday Lights this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Ice carving is a tradition at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights and this weekend two ice carvers from Sakatah Carvers are chiseling out a festive locomotive.
The train is made from 24 solid blocks of ice weighing 300 pounds each.
The sculpture's new location this year along the driving loop allows those driving or walking that route to see the carvers.
It's also the final weekend to visit Santa in his house right by the farm area.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is open each night through December 31.
