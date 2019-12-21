Mankato Police asking for public’s help in locating 5 men connected to assault

By Ryan Sjoberg | December 20, 2019 at 9:09 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 9:11 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Police are asking for the public's assistance with locating five suspects in a reported assault.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday near 1341 Pohl Road.

Five suspects are described as beating up a victim, who had identification taken from him and was transported to the hospital.

The suspects are described as:

  • A dark-skinned black male that is thin, approximately 6 foot 3 inches tall, has a flat-top haircut and was wearing a black jacket and stocking cap at the time of the assault;
  • A light-skinned black male with a large build, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a black jacket;
  • A black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants;
  • and two more black males who were wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mankato Public Safety.

