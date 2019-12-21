Mankato Police asking for public’s help in locating 5 men connected to assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Police are asking for the public's assistance with locating five suspects in a reported assault.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday near 1341 Pohl Road.
Five suspects are described as beating up a victim, who had identification taken from him and was transported to the hospital.
The suspects are described as:
- A dark-skinned black male that is thin, approximately 6 foot 3 inches tall, has a flat-top haircut and was wearing a black jacket and stocking cap at the time of the assault;
- A light-skinned black male with a large build, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a black jacket;
- A black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants;
- and two more black males who were wearing dark clothes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mankato Public Safety.
