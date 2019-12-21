Mavericks football team visits Texas elementary school

ALLEN, Texas (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks football team took a break from practices and meetings ahead of the National Championship game on Saturday and visited an elementary school on Friday morning.
“We’re at Valley Creek Elementary School here is Allen, Texas, and we got a chance to play a little flag football with them and then read to some elementary school kids, so it’s been pretty fun so far,” senior linebacker Alex Goettl said.
It was a real toss-up between the grade-schoolers and the Mavs, as to who enjoyed the game more.
“It was pretty fun, they were pretty good, I think they beat us, but, it was really fun,” senior cornerback Jack Curtis added.
After breaking a little bit of a sweat, the team split up to go to individual classrooms for story time.
And as much as the kids loved having an unbeaten college team to hang out with on Friday, the Mavericks got just as much out of the experience.
“It’s cool, we always get in such a routine back in Mankato, it’s fun to switch it up and do some community events like this to give back to the community since we get so much support being a Maverick,” Goettl added.
“I think it’s fun. The best part is just making the kids’ day. You can see in their eyes, they just light up and it’s really exciting,” Curtis said.
Hallie, who is in second grade at Valley Creek Elementary School, believes, like many of her classmates, that the Mavericks have the upper hand in the National Championship game.
When asked how many points the Mavericks would win by, Hallie replied by saying “100 points.”
The Mavericks will face West Florida on Saturday, Dec. 21. at 2 p.m. in McKinney, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
