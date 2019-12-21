Minnesota State fans arrive in Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas (KEYC) — Competing for a national title is special for this Minnesota State Mavericks football team, but it’s also a unique opportunity for all of those supporting the squad throughout the season.
“I’ve been on the team for four years and throughout my years we’ve supported Maverick football in such an awesome way and they’ve done everything that they could to get this far and it’s just awesome to be able to support them in Texas," Minnesota State Dance Team Captain Kallie Miller said. "Never did I, ever, think that I would be able to come to Texas with the team, so it’s been awesome just to be here and we’re super excited to go to the stadium and show our Maverick pride.”
“Being a part of the band means we can support the football team and other sports in many different ways. The trip down here was a long one but it’s going to be totally worth it this weekend, super excited, the whole band is excited. We’re ready to play at the pep rally tonight and the football game tomorrow,” Maverick Machine member Taylor Freeman explained.
Throughout the season, this Mav Fam truly becomes a family and creates a foundation for the program to stand on together.
“We travel to some of the away games, we travel throughout the week to support them, we’re practicing all the time. We care so much about this team or else we wouldn’t have traveled these 14 hours to be with them,” cheerleader Isla Ekstam said.
Saturday will be the last college football game the Maverick seniors will play in, and it is also a last for the seniors within the spirit squad.
“I am so excited to finish out my career here in Texas at the DII National Championships, it’s going to be an amazing time just dancing and doing what I love by cheering on the Mavs,” Miller added.
“This is a really big deal for the band, this is our first, or second national championship that we got to play at. I, personally, didn’t go on the first one, but there’s a few people in the band and they said it was a whole lot of fun, so I’m just ready and excited to experience this first hand,” Freeman said.
Before the National Championship game, there will be a fan fest taking place at a local brewery where the band, dance and cheer team will get the fans and team hyped up for the game
“I’m not really sure what it includes. I think it’s a cheer off with the other team. We’ve been practicing on the bus, we were practicing before we got on the bus yesterday, so we’re doing that tonight. Tomorrow, I think, we have to be there at like 11 in the morning and we’re there all day. We are just ready to support and yell and be loud and cheer for the Mavs,” Ekstam concluded.
Kickoff for the National Championship game between the Minnesota State Mavericks and West Florida Argonauts is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
