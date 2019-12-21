Minnesota State fans arrive in Texas

“I’ve been on the team for four years and throughout my years we’ve supported Maverick football in such an awesome way and they’ve done everything that they could to get this far and it’s just awesome to be able to support them in Texas," Minnesota State Dance Team Captain Kallie Miller said. "Never did I, ever, think that I would be able to come to Texas with the team, so it’s been awesome just to be here and we’re super excited to go to the stadium and show our Maverick pride.”