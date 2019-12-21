Nonprofit receives funding as part of State Opioid Response Grants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a total of 376 fatal overdoses involved opioids in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services has taken steps in fighting the epidemic by giving over 11.2 million dollars in State Opioid Response Grants.
Locally, the nonprofit WEcovery in Mankato received 373,613 dollars to help individuals maintain long–term recovery for high school and college students.
“Struggling with addiction or maybe early in recovery and trying to go to school or deal with their academics or home life can be really difficult...our purpose under the grant is to support them in whatever way that works," said WEcovery founder Brandy Brink.
We–covery will use the grant to provide recovery group meetings and give students an opportunity to work with a Certified Peer Recovery Specialists.
The State Opioid grants are going to 27 counties, tribes, health care providers and community agencies in Minnesota.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.