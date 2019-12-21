Portion of Riverfront Drive to close for annual Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced on Friday that a portion of Riverfront Drive is scheduled to close for approximately two hours on Thursday, Dec. 26, for the annual Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride.
The memorial ride honors the 38 Dakota warriors who were hanged in Mankato in 1862, with two more being hanged in 1864.
The horseback ride will begin at Land of Memories Park and continue onto U.S. Highway 169, crossing southbound lanes, to the first exit onto the northbound lane of Riverfront Drive to Reconciliation Park.
Once at the monument site in Reconciliation Park, the northbound and southbound lanes of North Riverfront Drive, between Main and Plum Streets, will be closed for approximately two hours.
