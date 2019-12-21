Students compete in robotics competition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Middle and high school students put their brains to the test at the Mankato Vex Robotics competition.
Minnesota State University hosted the event with a total of 81 teams competing from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Texas. Teams competed for various titles such as best design, robotic skills and more as well as chance to compete at state.
This year’s theme was “tower takeover". Teams earned points by their robots stacking different colored cubes in zones.
The Mankato East Senior robotics team explained how building a robot means many trips back and forth to the chopping block.
“What goes into building a robot like this is lots of trial and error," says Mankato East Senior Jayden Siegle.
“Its just making sure the design is just a well thought out design, a lot of rebuilding and a lot of rethinking,” added Mankato East Senior Parker Theoblad.
The event coordinator and Mankato West robotics teacher, Mark Zenk says this prepares students for the future.
“The success that I’ve seen come out of my program and other programs is huge in driving these kids into college and careers," said Zenk.
The state tournament will be held January 30th through February 1st in St. Cloud.
