Two charged in St. Cloud shooting that leaves woman seriously injured

Two charged in St. Cloud shooting that leaves woman seriously injured
By Dion Cheney | December 20, 2019 at 11:40 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 11:40 PM

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) — St. Cloud police are charging two men in connection with a shooting that left a woman seriously injured.

One of the suspects is a 26-year-old man whose legal name is pooG DaBleed DevilDrug- ChristLord.

After he was booked into jail, police learned he had legally changed his name from Jerome Demond Jones in April.

He faces charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm after conviction for a prior violent crime.

Police also arrested 27-year-old JB Daniel Zimmer on charges of aiding an offender after the fact.

The 42-year-old victim was shot multiple times on Wednesday and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.