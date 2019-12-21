Two charged in St. Cloud shooting that leaves woman seriously injured

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) — St. Cloud police are charging two men in connection with a shooting that left a woman seriously injured.
One of the suspects is a 26-year-old man whose legal name is pooG DaBleed DevilDrug- ChristLord.
After he was booked into jail, police learned he had legally changed his name from Jerome Demond Jones in April.
He faces charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm after conviction for a prior violent crime.
Police also arrested 27-year-old JB Daniel Zimmer on charges of aiding an offender after the fact.
The 42-year-old victim was shot multiple times on Wednesday and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
