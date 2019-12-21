University of Minnesota Extension, FSA discuss coverage plans in 2018 Farm Bill

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension and the Farm Service Agency are holding free educational events across the state to help producers make an educated decision on their choice of coverage programs in the 2018 Farm Bill.
The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage Programs and producers have until March 15, 2020, to make their decision.
The programs provide income support through revenue and price loss payments.
That decision will apply to the farm for 2019 and 2020 and with updates in both programs, the University of Minnesota Extension and FSA hope to keep producers informed on their options.
“There are really a lot of resources online, so while we do have 50 of these meetings throughout the state where producers can join us in person, they can also go to farmbill.umn.edu to hear the same information online,” said University of Minnesota Extension educator, Megan Roberts.
The next educational session is set for Jan. 6 at the St. James American Legion from 9 to 11 a.m.
