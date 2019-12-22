Home bakery hosts Christmas cookie walk through

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aunt Ruth’s Bakery opened up its kitchen for its first ever cookie kitchen walk through.
People got to create their own holiday cookie assortment, choosing from a wide variety of homemade goodies.
“All of these recipes are ones that have been handed down through the generations. I come from a family of bakers and it’s just really fun. It creates my Zen moment, being able to baked,” said bakery owner Ruth Francour.
Francour opened her business four years ago right out of her home.
She caters and takes appointments, baking anything from candies, desserts, wedding cakes and more.
The plan is to continue the cookie kitchen walk next year.
