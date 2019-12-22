LocAle Brewery hosts holiday market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The LocAle Brewery gave people an opportunity for some fun, last minute Christmas shopping.
The brewery hosted its ‘Last Call’ Holiday Market, welcoming in local vendors to sell and showcase their homemade items.
Vendor products ranged from jewelry, art, hats, mittens, canned goods and more.
“We decided kinda last minute to put together this holiday market, give people a last minute opportunity to buy those gifts that they still needed to purchase for the year and we wanted to do something that supported other local business as well,” said brewery Co-owner Lauren Parejko.
The day also was about giving back. For every non–perishable food item brought, customer's received 2 dollars off of a beer.
The brewery is creeping up on their 1 year anniversary since opening, they encourage people to check out their website for upcoming 2020 events.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.