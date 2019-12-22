Mankato Farmers’ Market moves indoors for winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vendors with goods to sell will be onsite at Drummers on select Saturdays this winter.
At the kick off, vendors offered fruits, veggies, eggs, meat, organic herbs, soaps and more.
Jean Braatz, owner of My MN Farmer showcased her homegrown items at the market and talked about the benefits of locally grown foods.
“My favorite things about local is that it supports the local economy but more than that I feel local food is so much more nutritious and one of my goals is to get healthy, good food into the hands of mommy’s and make it more convenient," Braatz said.
The market will be open inside of Drummers, January 4th, 18th and February 1st.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.